Justin Timberlake shares first photo of baby Phineas on Father's Day

Justin Timberlake marks Father's Day with the first look of his younger son Phineas.

Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, the father-of-two shared a heartfelt note on his fulfilling role as a dad.

"Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined," he wrote.

Attaching a photo of playing video games with his sons, and another with his father, Timberlake wished every dad a very Happy Father's Day.

"Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments," the proud dad writes. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there!!!







Timberlake shares 6-year-old son Silas and 11-month-old son Phineas with wife Jessica Biel. The lovebirds welcomed baby number two in secret last summer.

