Alex Rodriguez parties with Ben Affleck's ex Lindsay Shookus

Alex Rodriguez was seen partying with Ben Affleck’s ex Lindsay Shookus at her birthday party.

According to a video obtained by Page Six, the former baseball star was seen sitting next to her in an intimate backyard gathering.

The timing of the meet up comes to as a surprise as their respective exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben have rekindled their romance.

However, the possibility of romance may not be happening as a source told the outlet that the two are longtime buddies and that there are no romantic feelings involved.

“There is absolutely zero there,” adding, “They’ve been friends for 15 years.”