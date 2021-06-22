 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Alex Rodriguez parties with Ben Affleck's ex Lindsay Shookus

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Alex Rodriguez was seen partying with Ben Affleck’s ex Lindsay Shookus at her birthday party.

According to a video obtained by Page Six, the former baseball star was seen sitting next to her in an intimate backyard gathering.

The timing of the meet up comes to as a surprise as their respective exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben have rekindled their romance.

However, the possibility of romance may not be happening as a source told the outlet that the two are longtime buddies and that there are no romantic feelings involved.

“There is absolutely zero there,” adding, “They’ve been friends for 15 years.”

More From Entertainment:

Alex Rodriguez dines out with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis after Jennifer Lopez split

Alex Rodriguez dines out with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis after Jennifer Lopez split
Justin Timberlake shares first photo of baby Phineas on Father's Day

Justin Timberlake shares first photo of baby Phineas on Father's Day
Ashley Graham rallies for body positivity as she shares inspiring message

Ashley Graham rallies for body positivity as she shares inspiring message
Princess Diana’s final words before she died in tragic car crash in 1997

Princess Diana’s final words before she died in tragic car crash in 1997
Inside Kylie Jenner's insanely extravagant Father's Day celebrations: See Photos

Inside Kylie Jenner's insanely extravagant Father's Day celebrations: See Photos
James Corden defends Prince Harry, Meghan’s decision to part ways with royals

James Corden defends Prince Harry, Meghan’s decision to part ways with royals
Joanne Linville, of ‘Star Trek’ fame, passes away at age 93

Joanne Linville, of ‘Star Trek’ fame, passes away at age 93
Kanye West says he is loving 'all the attention around him and Irina Shayk'

Kanye West says he is loving 'all the attention around him and Irina Shayk'
South Korean band SEVENTEEN show more mature sound in new EP

South Korean band SEVENTEEN show more mature sound in new EP
Royal snub: Prince Harry axed by Charles in Prince William's birthday photo

Royal snub: Prince Harry axed by Charles in Prince William's birthday photo

Chrissy Teigen addresses reports of doing Meghan Markle-style Oprah tell-all

Chrissy Teigen addresses reports of doing Meghan Markle-style Oprah tell-all

Susan Sarandon gushes over Brad Pitt as she recalls working with him

Susan Sarandon gushes over Brad Pitt as she recalls working with him

Latest

view all