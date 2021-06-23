Pakistan calls on UN high commissioner to take notice of rights abuses in India

Indian soldiers stand guard somewhere in occupied Kashmir. Photo: AFP

India lying about human rights violations, says Pakistani mission at UN in Geneva.

India trying to change the ethnic and religious demography of the Muslim-majority Himalayan region, says Pakistan.

Pakistan, India trade barbs during session with UN high commissioner for human rights.

Pakistan has demanded that Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, take notice of human rights violations in occupeid Kashmir.

Islamabad's mission to the UN in Geneva stated that India has been lying about human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) during the 47th session of the UN Human Right Council.

"The Indian representative has resorted to a diversionary litany of lies, disinformation, and baseless allegations and obfuscates his country's atrocities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir," Sumair Gul, a senior member of the Pakistani mission, said.

Denying India's accusations that Pakistan was trying to distract the international community from its own crimes against minorities, Gul said India's government was trying to change the ethnic and religious demography of the Muslim-majority Himalayan region through "demographic engineering," while gagging critics.

The representatives of the two countries traded barbs during the interactive session with the UN high commissioner for human rights. Both sides called on Michelle Bachelet to act on the perceived rights abuses.