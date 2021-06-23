 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan calls on UN high commissioner to take notice of rights abuses in India

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Indian soldiers stand guard somewhere in occupied Kashmir. Photo: AFP
Indian soldiers stand guard somewhere in occupied Kashmir. Photo: AFP

  • India lying about human rights violations, says Pakistani mission at UN in Geneva. 
  • India trying to change the ethnic and religious demography of the Muslim-majority Himalayan region, says Pakistan.
  • Pakistan, India trade barbs during session with UN high commissioner for human rights. 

Pakistan has demanded that Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, take notice of human rights violations in occupeid Kashmir.

Islamabad's mission to the UN in Geneva stated that India has been lying about human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) during the 47th session of the UN Human Right Council.

"The Indian representative has resorted to a diversionary litany of lies, disinformation, and baseless allegations and obfuscates his country's atrocities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir," Sumair Gul, a senior member of the Pakistani mission, said.

Denying India's accusations that Pakistan was trying to distract the international community from its own crimes against minorities, Gul said India's government was trying to change the ethnic and religious demography of the Muslim-majority Himalayan region through "demographic engineering," while gagging critics.

The representatives of the two countries traded barbs during the interactive session with the UN high commissioner for human rights. Both sides called on Michelle Bachelet to act on the perceived rights abuses.

More From Pakistan:

No approval from Ulema required in approving science textbooks, clarifies Education Ministry

No approval from Ulema required in approving science textbooks, clarifies Education Ministry
Pakistan asks American TV why PM Imran Khan's interview was censored

Pakistan asks American TV why PM Imran Khan's interview was censored
Jemima responds to PM Imran Khan's comment on women's dressing

Jemima responds to PM Imran Khan's comment on women's dressing
Pervaiz Elahi, Asif Zardari all praise for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pervaiz Elahi, Asif Zardari all praise for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
OBL a thing of the past, my focus is on the future: Qureshi on former Al-Qaeda chief

OBL a thing of the past, my focus is on the future: Qureshi on former Al-Qaeda chief
Three sons of Mufti Azizur Rehman get interim bail in sexual assault case

Three sons of Mufti Azizur Rehman get interim bail in sexual assault case
2 million doses of Sinovac vaccine brought to Pakistan via special PIA flight

2 million doses of Sinovac vaccine brought to Pakistan via special PIA flight
PTI MNA Tahir Sadiq questions govt on budget 2021-22

PTI MNA Tahir Sadiq questions govt on budget 2021-22
SC summons PPP office-bearer for insulting remarks about chief justice

SC summons PPP office-bearer for insulting remarks about chief justice
Kashif Zameer, accused of deceiving Ertugral’s Engin Altan, gets bail

Kashif Zameer, accused of deceiving Ertugral’s Engin Altan, gets bail
Dressing and rape, sexual abuse have nothing to do with each other: Bilawal responds to PM Imran Khan

Dressing and rape, sexual abuse have nothing to do with each other: Bilawal responds to PM Imran Khan
PPP, PML-N want to keep overseas Pakistanis out of election process: Fawad Chaudhry

PPP, PML-N want to keep overseas Pakistanis out of election process: Fawad Chaudhry

Latest

view all