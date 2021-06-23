'Ghabrana nai hai': Maria Wasti to PM Imran Khan

Famous Pakistani actress Maria Wasti recently gave an interview in which she spoke on a wide range of topics, from politics to the entertainment industry.

"I would like to say to Prime Minister Imran Khan Ghabrana nai hai [not to be scared]," said the actress, appearing as a guest at the Geo News programme Jashan-e-Cricket.

Without mentioning it directly, she spoke about the recent controversy triggered by the prime minister's comments on women's dressing and the rise in cases of sexual abuse and rape.

"The PM should weigh his words before speaking on international forums," she said.

When asked to comment on politics, Wasti said Pakistan did have certain politicians who were skilled and wanted to bring about change. However, she said they were rendered helpless by the system.

She advised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to regain his health. When asked to advise the PPP leader and former president Asif Zardari, Wasti refused to say anything.

On PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, she said "only time will reveal what benefit Bilawal will get out of Zardari's counsel".

Wasti spoke about the content the entertainment industry was producing these days. She noted that dramas of high calibre were being produced but at the same time, those lacking substance were also being shown on TV.

She said Pakistan's entertainment industry had a long way to go, if it wanted to compete with the global showbiz industries.

"We will have to put in immense hard work to raise the industry to international standards," said Wasti.