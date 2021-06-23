 
Cara Delevingne opens up about ‘shaming herself’ in the past for who she was

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Cara Delevingne revealed that she feels “a lot more free” than before 

British supermodel Cara Delevingne has opened up about how she came out of the closet and feeling comfortable with her sexuality.

During an interview on Josh Smith’s Pride episode of his Make It Reign podcast, the model, 28, said her sexuality changes quite frequently.

"The way I define myself still changes all the time, whether it's pansexual, bisexual - I don't really know,” she said.

"It's like a pendulum swinging, but almost now I feel far more comfortable being bisexual than I used to,” she went on to say.

"I've kind of felt because I was lacking in my desire for women or love for women that I kind of just went one way and now it changes a lot more,” she added.

The Paper Towns actor, who came out as pansexual last year, revealed that she feels “a lot more free” than before as she previously used to “self-shame.”

"I'm (now) taking pride in my sexual identity. I'm taking pride in my sexuality,” she added. 

