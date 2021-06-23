 
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
Jamie Spears controlled even the cabinet colours of Britney Spears

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

American singer Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears has been exercising excessive control over his daughter’s life.

According to a report by the New York Times, citing unearthed confidential documents, the Toxic singer’s father even had a say on what colour cabinets she should choose.

According to the report, the singer complained in 2016 to a court investigator that she was “sick of being taken advantage of” and felt that she was the only one “working and earning money” while everyone else lives off of her pay. She also said that her father was "obsessed" with controlling her life.

She also informed the investigator that she wants the conservatorship—of which her father is a member along with a financial firm—completely terminated.

“She articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her,” wrote the investigator. 

