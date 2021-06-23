 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
By
OCOur Correspondent

Pakistan govt decides to mortgage airports, highways to issue Sukuk bonds

By
OCOur Correspondent

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

  • Federal Cabinet decides to issue Sukuk bonds, take loans by mortgaging government assets
  • Islamabad, Lahore and Multan airports and M3 and  to be mortgaged.
  • Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry says cabinet approved proposal of floating Sukuk bonds with objective to promote Islamic banking industry. 

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government will be mortgaging the country's major airports and road network and issuing Sukuk bonds, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The summary to mortgage government assets for large-scale borrowing through issuance of Sukuk bonds was approved by the federal cabinet.

The information minister said the cabinet approved the proposal of floating Sukuk bond with the objective to promote Islamic banking industry.

Read more: Pakistan’s Eurobonds oversubscribed two times: report

According to the summary, Sukuk bonds will be issued and loans will be taken out, keeping Islamabad Expressway, Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway, Pinid Bhattia-Lahore motorway section, and airports of Lahore, Islamabad and Multan as collateral.

According to sources, it will be possible to get a loan at a lower interest rate than other sources by mortgaging government assets.

On January 26, the federal cabinet had rejected a plan to mortgage the f-9 park in Islamabad and had given instructions to prepare a mortgage plan for the 244-acre Islamabad Club.

According to sources, the bureaucracy has now added major airports and motorways and the Islamabad Expressway to the list instead of the Islamabad Club.

Read more: Pakistan raises $2.5 billion through Sukuk, Eurobond

More From Pakistan:

Lahore seminary sexual abuse case: Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, student undergo medical examination

Lahore seminary sexual abuse case: Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, student undergo medical examination
Two dead, 17 injured in Lahore's Johar Town blast

Two dead, 17 injured in Lahore's Johar Town blast
Govt of Pakistan, Facebook collaborate to fight COVID-19 misinformation

Govt of Pakistan, Facebook collaborate to fight COVID-19 misinformation
Another 39 people lose their lives to coronavirus in Pakistan

Another 39 people lose their lives to coronavirus in Pakistan
Biden not engaging with Pakistan on Afghan problem is a major disaster in the making: US senator

Biden not engaging with Pakistan on Afghan problem is a major disaster in the making: US senator
Pakistan: Climate change causing rise in sea level, frequent cyclones, say experts

Pakistan: Climate change causing rise in sea level, frequent cyclones, say experts
Nafisa Shah hits out at Fawad Chaudhry over ECP remarks

Nafisa Shah hits out at Fawad Chaudhry over ECP remarks

No approval from Ulema required in approving science textbooks, clarifies Education Ministry

No approval from Ulema required in approving science textbooks, clarifies Education Ministry
Pakistan asks American TV why PM Imran Khan's interview was censored

Pakistan asks American TV why PM Imran Khan's interview was censored
Pakistan calls on UN high commissioner to take notice of rights abuses in India

Pakistan calls on UN high commissioner to take notice of rights abuses in India
Jemima responds to PM Imran Khan's comment on women's dressing

Jemima responds to PM Imran Khan's comment on women's dressing
Pervaiz Elahi, Asif Zardari all praise for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pervaiz Elahi, Asif Zardari all praise for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Latest

view all