Wednesday Jun 23 2021
William and Harry are breaking the promise they made to late mum Princess Diana

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Prince William and Prince Harry appear to be breaking a promise they made to their late mother Princess Diana before her death.

According to a friend of the late Princess of Wales, she had made her kids, William and Harry promise to ‘remain best friends’ for the rest of their lives, before her life was cut short in a tragic car crash in 1997.

Simone Simmons, who was a trusted friend and psychic of the late royal, was quoted in royal historian and expert Robert Lacey’s updated edition of his book Battle of Brothers.

"You must promise me that you will always be each other’s best friends. And never let anyone come between you,” she said, as per Lacey.

Lacey further claims: "Both boys promised they would keep to that, Simmons remembers. They high-fived each other and gave their mother a big cuddle. Anybody would have melted at the sight. Then they went out to play soccer." 

