Anya Taylor-Joy was ‘devastated’ hours before her debut film premiered

Anya Taylor-Joy said she felt ‘devastated’ after watching her debut film, only hours before it screened
American actor Anya Taylor-Joy is looking back at her debut performance in The Witch, and how she felt let down by herself.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Queen’s Gambit actor, 25, said she felt ‘devastated’ after watching her debut film, only hours before it screened for the public.

"I thought I'd never work again; I still get shivers thinking about it. It was just the worst feeling of, 'I have let down the people I love most in the world. I didn't do it right.'”

"And I'm quite verbose - I like to talk, I like to communicate. I did not talk; I just cried. I couldn't handle seeing my face that large,” she went on to say.

Speaking about her attempt at playing a younger version of Maleficent for the 2014-film, Taylor-Joy said: "Oh, I wanted it so badly. It was Disney and I love Angelina [Jolie]. I look nothing like her, so I was never going to get it, but I was naïve and I thought, 'Miracles happen.' "

She later got asked to audition for The Witch after losing out on her role in the Angelina Jolie-starrer. She said she “never thought I would get it, because the character Thomasin was described as plain. And I just thought, 'Okay, there's a lot of things that I can do, but I can't really change my face that much,' " she added. 

