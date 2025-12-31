BTS V leaves fans excited with latest announcement

 
Geo News Digital Desk
December 31, 2025

Kim Tae-hyung, known professionally as V, delivered delightful news to BTS ARMYs after turning a year older.

Hot on the heels of his 30th birthday bliss, the K-pop sensation took to his Instagram to reflect on the joy of his latest birthday, which he celebrated with his BTS bandmates.

“1230 [man raising hand and a male sign emoji] I was happy that my members friends took care of me very well,” V thanked his friends for the love and offered what’s next for fans.

“Let's do it with the ARMYs next year,” he added, suggesting that while he spent quality time with RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J Hope and Suga this year, he will be marking his next birthday with fans.

The message was accompanied with a series of photos and videos, giving a sneak peek into V’s special day.

From cutting a cute cake in the studio with J-Hope, RM, and other crew members to posing with the many other cakes he received, V also shared a couple of videos capturing the septet serenading him with a birthday song at various locations, including the gym, the studio, outdoors, and more.

Among others, a festive Seoul clip went viral on X (formerly Twitter) recording the BTS members goofing around in hoodies against a winter backdrop when RM casually said 'ddaeng’

The signature sound from the unreleased-on-Spotify rap track by him, Suga, and J-Hope, prompting fans lit up with theories of a New Year's Spotify drop or a tease for the group's spring 2026 comeback album.

