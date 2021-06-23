 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Michael B. Jordan apologises over allegations of cultural appropriation

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Michael B. Jordan drew flak for naming his high-end alcohol brand JOuvert meaning the freeing of slaves
Michael B. Jordan drew flak for naming his high-end alcohol brand 'J'Ouvert' meaning the freeing of slaves 

Michael B. Jordan came forth reacting to allegations of cultural appropriation over the name of his rum label. 

The Black Panther actor apologised after he was slammed for the name of his venture, assuring fans he will rename it.

Taking to Instagram Stories, "I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love & respect) & hoped to celebrate and shine a positive light on."

"Last few days has been a lot of learning & engaging in countless community conversations," he continued. "We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming."

"We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of," he concluded.

The Creed Star drew flak for naming his high-end alcohol brand "J'Ouvert" meaning the freeing of enslaved people in the Caribbean and Trinbagonian culture. 

Meanwhile, weighing in on the matter, Nicki Minaj wrote, "I’m sure MBJ didn’t intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive -- but now that you are aware, change the name & continue to flourish & prosper."

