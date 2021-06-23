 
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Naimal Khawar wishes husband Hamza Ali Abbasi on his birthday

MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Naimal Khawar wishes husband Hamza Ali Abbasi on his birthday
Naimal Khawar wishes husband Hamza Ali Abbasi on his birthday

Naimal Khawar has extended love and sweet birthday wishes to husband Hamza Ali Abbasi, who turned a year older today.

Taking to Instagram, Naimal Khawar shared a video featuring the best moments of Hamza Ali Abbasi with son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi to wish him a very happy birthday.

She also posted a sweet birthday note for Hamza on behalf of their son, saying, “Happy birthday to the best baba in the world! Thank you for all the love and care you shower on me & my mama. We love you to the moon and back. Love, Gogo” followed by a heart emoji.

Commenting on the post, Hamza wrote, “When u put complete trust in Allah…he rewards you. So grateful to Allah” with a heart emoji.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars also wished a very happy birthday to the Alif actor.

