 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had pre-registered Lilibet's domain names

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had pre-registered Lilibets domain names
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had pre-registered Lilibet's domain names

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had been planning to name their daughter Lilibet Diana for a long time. 

The Sussexes registered domains for daughter Lilibet Diana ahead of her birth and according to the Telegraph, purchased LilibetDiana.com on June 4. LiliDiana.com was registered on May 31.

“As is often customary with public figures, a significant number of domains of any potential names that were considered were purchased by their team to protect against the exploitation of the name once it was later chosen and publicly shared," revealed an insider to Daily Mail.

“The fact they registered it before the name was announced tends to indicate that they had made up their minds and probably only told the Queen once they’d decided on it,” royals author Phil Dampier recently told the Daily Mail.

Meghan and Harry welcomed their daughter on June 4.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian feels 'too betrayed' to get back with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian feels 'too betrayed' to get back with Tristan Thompson
BLACKPINK announce first-ever movie: 'Coming Soon August 2021'

BLACKPINK announce first-ever movie: 'Coming Soon August 2021'
Ed Sheeran in hot waters over new development on his mega estate

Ed Sheeran in hot waters over new development on his mega estate

Gigi Hadid sends love to brother Anwar Hadid on his 22nd birthday

Gigi Hadid sends love to brother Anwar Hadid on his 22nd birthday
Johnny Depp, Alec Baldwin slam family court system, claiming its ‘sexist’ against men

Johnny Depp, Alec Baldwin slam family court system, claiming its ‘sexist’ against men
‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’: Trailer released for controversial Sussex film

‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’: Trailer released for controversial Sussex film
Queen Elizabeth may ‘break her silence’ as Harry and Meghan ‘cross the line’

Queen Elizabeth may ‘break her silence’ as Harry and Meghan ‘cross the line’

Sophia Bush touches on why she keeps her personal life under wraps

Sophia Bush touches on why she keeps her personal life under wraps

Meghan and Harry not able to shun royal ties whether they 'like it or not'

Meghan and Harry not able to shun royal ties whether they 'like it or not'
Disney rejected Michael Jackson’s request of contributing to ‘Notre Dame’ OST

Disney rejected Michael Jackson’s request of contributing to ‘Notre Dame’ OST
Michael B. Jordan apologises over allegations of cultural appropriation

Michael B. Jordan apologises over allegations of cultural appropriation
Anya Taylor-Joy was ‘devastated’ hours before her debut film premiered

Anya Taylor-Joy was ‘devastated’ hours before her debut film premiered

Latest

view all