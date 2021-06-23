Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had pre-registered Lilibet's domain names

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had been planning to name their daughter Lilibet Diana for a long time.

The Sussexes registered domains for daughter Lilibet Diana ahead of her birth and according to the Telegraph, purchased LilibetDiana.com on June 4. LiliDiana.com was registered on May 31.

“As is often customary with public figures, a significant number of domains of any potential names that were considered were purchased by their team to protect against the exploitation of the name once it was later chosen and publicly shared," revealed an insider to Daily Mail.

“The fact they registered it before the name was announced tends to indicate that they had made up their minds and probably only told the Queen once they’d decided on it,” royals author Phil Dampier recently told the Daily Mail.

Meghan and Harry welcomed their daughter on June 4.