 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson shows off the ‘spirit of aloha’ in Hawaii

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Dwayne Johnson shows off the ‘spirit of aloha’ in Hawaii

Action hero Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media and shared a “the spirit of aloha”.

The actor shared a video featuring the island’s beauty over on Instagram and captioned it to read, “Good to share our spirit of aloha with you all ~ good for our souls.”

“I’ll always do my best to bring as many productions to Hawaii as possible ~ for our hard working local people and our economy. And what’s also so gratifying is having other people EXPERIENCE our island culture and mana for the very first time.”

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Cara Delevingne opens up about wanting to get plastic surgery

Cara Delevingne opens up about wanting to get plastic surgery

Jamie Spears sells Britney Spears' childhood home, lives in RV

Jamie Spears sells Britney Spears' childhood home, lives in RV
Expert says Meghan Markle and Harry couldn't earn the money they needed

Expert says Meghan Markle and Harry couldn't earn the money they needed
Fifty years on, cast say Willy Wonka film was their golden ticket

Fifty years on, cast say Willy Wonka film was their golden ticket
Britney Spears gets her day in court, but what will she say?

Britney Spears gets her day in court, but what will she say?
New York subway stop named after Meryl Streep

New York subway stop named after Meryl Streep

Arrow's Stephen Amell forced out of flight after screaming at wife

Arrow's Stephen Amell forced out of flight after screaming at wife
Lorde drops ‘The Solar Power’ tour plans

Lorde drops ‘The Solar Power’ tour plans
BTS drops live performance of ‘Butter’ for CDTV

BTS drops live performance of ‘Butter’ for CDTV
Liam Payne spotted for first time since Maya Henry split

Liam Payne spotted for first time since Maya Henry split

Latest

view all