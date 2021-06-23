Insiders weigh in on Britney Spears’ 'complicated but mendable' with Jamie Spears

Insiders recently sat down and got candid about the 'complicated but mendable' relationship Britney Spears shares with her father Jamie Spears.

The claim was made during the insiders’ interview with Fox News and they were even quoted saying, “Britney’s relationship with her father is complicated but mendable especially if he has a real desire to not act on her behalf and just wants to be there for her as a support and sounding board.”

“Sure, they’re a bit estranged but really as a result of the control he’s had over her all these years – it’s almost like a family business except the business is Britney.”