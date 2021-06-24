 
Thursday Jun 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Khawaja Asif released on bail in assets beyond means case

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Senior PML-N leader Khawaja Asif waves at the camera while sitting in a car. Photo: File.

  • The bail was granted yesterday by Lahore High Court in exchange for bail bonds worth Rs10 million.
  • Upon court's orders, prison officials rushed to the hospital where Asif has been admitted following surgery. 
  • Asif's lawyer says doctors have advised him to stay in the hospital for two more days. 

LAHORE: PML-N leader Khawaja Asif has been released on bail in a money laundering and assets beyond means case. 

The decision to grant the bail was announced by the Lahore High Court a day ago in exchange for bail bonds worth Rs10 million

Following the court's decision, prison officials on Thursday rushed to Jinnah Hospital where Khawaja Asif is admitted after undergoing surgery and handed over the bail orders to the hospital staff.

Commenting on the move, Kot Lakhpat Jail Superintendent Kashif Rasool said that the court's orders have been implemented and Asif is free to go.

Despite the bail orders, however, Khawaja Asif's lawyer Najam Al Hassan said that doctors have advised him to stay in the hospital for two more days for a complete recovery. 

It may be recalled that Khawaja Asif was arrested on December 29, 2020, while he had filed a bail application on March 27, 2021.

