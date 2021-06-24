Jennifer Aniston shares rude guest appearance on Friends set

It was not always fun and games on the Friends set as Jennifer Aniston revealed there was a particular guest on the show that was troublesome.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, the actress shared an incident in which the person, who she kept anonymous, was annoyed when the network and producers laughed during a network run-through.

"This person was like, 'Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny,'" she reenacted.

"It was just like, 'What are you doing here? Your attitude—this is not what we're all about.'"

She added, "This is a wonderful, warm place to be, and you're coming into our home and just [expletive] on it."