 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston shares rude guest appearance on Friends set

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

It was not always fun and games on the Friends set as Jennifer Aniston revealed there was a particular guest on the show that was troublesome.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, the actress shared an incident in which the person, who she kept anonymous, was annoyed when the network and producers laughed during a network run-through.

"This person was like, 'Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny,'" she reenacted. 

"It was just like, 'What are you doing here? Your attitude—this is not what we're all about.'"

She added, "This is a wonderful, warm place to be, and you're coming into our home and just [expletive] on it." 

More From Entertainment:

John Cena confirms he will return to WWE

John Cena confirms he will return to WWE
Travis Barker supports Blink-182 band mate Mark Hoppus after cancer news

Travis Barker supports Blink-182 band mate Mark Hoppus after cancer news
Dwayne Johnson pens loving note to ‘princess warrior’ battling cancer

Dwayne Johnson pens loving note to ‘princess warrior’ battling cancer
Olivia Rodrigo takes fans to their own ‘Sour Prom’

Olivia Rodrigo takes fans to their own ‘Sour Prom’
Emma Corrin attended Prince William, Kate Middleton's wedding

Emma Corrin attended Prince William, Kate Middleton's wedding

First look of Akshay Kumar's new song 'Filhaal 2-Mohabat' released

First look of Akshay Kumar's new song 'Filhaal 2-Mohabat' released

When will season 3 of Kurulus:Osman release?

When will season 3 of Kurulus:Osman release?
What happens next in Britney Spears conservatorship?

What happens next in Britney Spears conservatorship?
Singer Mylene Farmer, actor Tahar Rahim picked for Cannes jury

Singer Mylene Farmer, actor Tahar Rahim picked for Cannes jury
Tristan Thompson granted $52k default judgement in libel case

Tristan Thompson granted $52k default judgement in libel case

Gigi Hadid shares what is highlight of being mother to Khai

Gigi Hadid shares what is highlight of being mother to Khai

Latest

view all