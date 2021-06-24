 
Thursday Jun 24 2021
Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Prince Charles ‘upset’ over Prince William, Harry’s row

Prince Charles is reportedly ‘shell-shocked’ over the state of Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship.

The claim has been brought forward by a close friend of Prince Charles and during one of his conversations with The Sun he admitted, “He is very hurt, upset” and completely “shell-shocked by it all.”

Not only that, “Charles has made it quite clear he will not be around beyond that because he is going to Scotland. There is no planned meeting between the three of them. Charles will leave the boys to it.”

Instead Kate Middleton is gearing up to play the supportive role.

