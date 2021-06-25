 
Friday Jun 25 2021
Prince George being trained for his future royal role: report

Friday Jun 25, 2021

Prince William is reportedly preparing his eldest son, Prince George, for his future role as Monarch, according to reports.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge have already told the seven-year-old that he will one day rise to the throne, a media outlet, citing expert, claimed.

According to the Daily Mail, a source has revealed that William and Kate are preparing Prince George by explaining it like ‘a story book.’

Robert Lacey, a royal author, described in one of his books how William wanted to delay the conversation with his son - in a bid to give him a 'normal family upbringing'.

However, in a chapter of "Battle of Brothers", Lacey claimed the Duke of Cambridge - who is second in line to the throne - is preparing his eldest son Prince George for his future role as Monarch.

The author wrote: "Sometime around the boy’s seventh birthday in the summer of 2020 it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince’s life of future royal ‘service and duty’ would particularly involve."

Robert Lacey continued: "William has not revealed to the world how and when he broke the big news to his son." The author added: "Maybe one day Prince George will tell us the story himself."

Prince George of Cambridge, who was born on 22 July 2013 at St Mary's Hospital in London, is third in line to the throne, after his father Prince William and grandfather Price Charles.

