Friday Jun 25 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma send love to Karisma on her birthday

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Friday Jun 25, 2021

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma have extended love and sweet wishes to fellow showbiz star Karisma Kapoor on her 47th birthday.

The Sultan actress took to Instagram and wished Karisma a very happy birthday.

Sharing Karisma’s stunning photo, Anushka wrote “Happy birthday Karisma! Have a best year” followed by a heart emoji.

Katrina also took to her Instagram Story and posted a sweet photo of Karisma with a heartfelt note.

She wrote “Happiest birthday to this eternal beauty Karisma Kapoor. Wish you the happiest year”. 

