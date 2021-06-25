 
Friday Jun 25 2021
Britney Spears looking for 'big changes' following conservatorship plea

Friday Jun 25, 2021

Singer Britney Spears was reportedly very anxious before she gave her impassioned conservatorship plea.

A source told People that the nerves were getting to the Toxic hit-maker before speaking to the judge about her horrendous conservatorship experience.

"Britney was very nervous about speaking in front of the judge," says the source. 

However, the source added that the singer wanted to make full use of the opportunity to ensure that she could end her conservatorship. 

"She was also very grateful that she was allowed. This is her life and she wants big changes," the source adds.

The pop icon testified before the Los Angeles court on Wednesday in reference to her conservatorship that has been controlling her life and finances since 2008.

According to a report by The Independent, Britney said: “All I would honestly like is to sue my family [and] share my story with the world.”

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life.”

“I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day,” said the singer in her 24-minute statement.

“He loved the control he had over me, one hundred thousand percent,” she said about her father, who retains control of her estate along with Bessemer Trust.

She also added that she was forced to ingest lithium: “It’s a strong drug. You can go mentally impaired if you stay on it longer than 5 months... I felt drunk, I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything. They had me with six different nurses.”

“I have an IUD inside of myself so that I don’t get pregnant, but [my team doesn’t] want me to have any more children,

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life,” she said. 

