Why Jamie Lee Curtis would never dish out Hollywood's deepest secrets

Jamie Lee Curtis has made it clear that she will never write a tell-all book on her illustrious Hollywood career.

Speaking on People in the 90’s podcast, the 62-year-old said that she did not want to air other people’s secrets.

“[I can’t] tell the truth as it would betray private confidences that you had with people - sexual confidences, emotional confidences, romantic confidences," she said.

The Knives Out star added that she did not want to trade Hollywood's deepest secrets for money.

"You're gonna have to tell the truth about sexism, you're gonna have to tell the truth about Me Too and the positions you felt that you were put in by very specific people," she elaborates.



"And to do that would mean telling the truth, and then for what?

"For money? And then to be a soundbite on a talk show? It's just not worth it,

"t will never, ever happen. And, you know, I don't need to do that. I don't need that money and I wouldn't betray people for money anyway. I'd sell my house. I would never betray people."