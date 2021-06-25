 
pakistan
Friday Jun 25 2021
By
Talha Hashmi

FIA arrests two Chinese nationals for staying illegally in Pakistan

By
Talha Hashmi

Friday Jun 25, 2021

  • Their 30-day business visas had expired.
  • The two were living in Pakistan since 2019, 2017.
  • They were captured from Karachi's Jacob Lines area.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested two Chinese nationals from Karachi's Jacob Lines area for living in Pakistan despite the expiry of their 30-day business visas.

The two were living in Pakistan since 2019 and 2017, respectively. After the expiry of their visas, they illegally stayed in the country and continued doing business with the locals, FIA officials said.

Both men arrived in Pakistan on forged documents. Jin Bang Bin landed in Lahore in 2017, while Zhao Yongdong came to Karachi in 2019.

The accused were doing business in Karachi's Ayesha Manzil, Liaquatabad, Lines Area, and Ranchhor Line, they added.

The officials said the arrests were made after a source had tipped them off. Meanwhile, cases have been launched against them, while a probe is underway.

