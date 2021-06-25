 
Friday Jun 25 2021
Britney Spears speaks out after ‘emotional’ court day

Britney Spears recently took to social media and addressed the candid nature of her recent conservatorship court hearing.

The star penned the note over on Instagram and it read, “I just want to tell you guys a little secret… I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!! That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how shitty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok.”

“I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week… you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!”

