 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran opens up about embracing fatherhood

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

Ed Sheeran spoke about how despite the challenges that come with fatherhood, it is all worth it
Ed Sheeran spoke about how despite the challenges that come with fatherhood, it is all worth it

British singer Ed Sheeran is giving his candid thoughts on embracing fatherhood since he and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their daughter Lyra.

During a chat on SiriusXM, the Shape of You singer spoke about how despite the challenges that come with fatherhood, it is all worth it.

“It is the best thing that’s ever happened to me. I think there’s so many different sides and shapes to it,” shared Sheeran.

“There’s difficult days, there’s amazing, easy days. It’s just a rollercoaster of emotions. I know that sounds like a cliché thing to say but it’s amazing. I love it,” he went on to say.

Talking about managing his dad duties with work, the singer said: “I’m very structured with my day now so like usually if I was in the studio I would just kind of work until it was done. I feel like with a kid you need a structured workday. You can’t be working until 2 o’clock in the morning,” he said.

Touching upon his previous statement of how his daughter cries when he sings, he said she has since then stopped doing that.

“Oddly enough, since I said that, she actually stopped crying when I play a tune. I don’t know if it’s because she recognizes my voice but I’ve been playing her some of the new stuff and yeah, she’s just cool now,” he said. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William turns his back on Harry: 'Zero interest in meeting' as key event looms

Prince William turns his back on Harry: 'Zero interest in meeting' as key event looms
Gigi Hadid opens up on the ‘love and patience’ that comes with motherhood

Gigi Hadid opens up on the ‘love and patience’ that comes with motherhood

Prince Charles, Harry rift intensifies, duo 'not on speaking terms'

Prince Charles, Harry rift intensifies, duo 'not on speaking terms'

Jennifer Aniston says ‘Friends’ cast ‘got rid of bitterness’ by fighting for equal pay

Jennifer Aniston says ‘Friends’ cast ‘got rid of bitterness’ by fighting for equal pay
48th Daytime Emmy Awards: Catch full list of winners here

48th Daytime Emmy Awards: Catch full list of winners here

Diana dreamt about marrying Prince Charles, had photos of him at bedside as a teen

Diana dreamt about marrying Prince Charles, had photos of him at bedside as a teen
Princess Diana thought Queen would take away William, Harry from her, recalls her friend

Princess Diana thought Queen would take away William, Harry from her, recalls her friend
Queen spotted heading to Prince Harry's residence moments after he arrives in UK: report

Queen spotted heading to Prince Harry's residence moments after he arrives in UK: report
Princess Diana played ‘cruel’ prank on Oprah after she insisted on an interview

Princess Diana played ‘cruel’ prank on Oprah after she insisted on an interview

Celebs 'disappointed' by Derek Chauvin's sentence in George Floyd murder

Celebs 'disappointed' by Derek Chauvin's sentence in George Floyd murder
Princess Diana would’ve seen a ‘fellow spirit’ in Meghan Markle: Morton

Princess Diana would’ve seen a ‘fellow spirit’ in Meghan Markle: Morton

Ertugrul's Esra Bilgic amazes fans with her sunkissed pic in gorgeous summer outfit

Ertugrul's Esra Bilgic amazes fans with her sunkissed pic in gorgeous summer outfit

Latest

view all