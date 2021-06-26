 
Former caretaker PM Mir Hazar Khan Khoso passes away at 95

Former caretaker prime minister Justice (retired) Mir Hazar Khan Khoso has passed at the age of 95, Geo News reported Saturday.

Justice (retd) Khoso was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Quetta for a month, family sources said.

The Election Commission of Pakistan appointed Khoso as the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan on 24 March 2013, out of four nominees coming from both the opposition and the dissolved government. He took oath on 25 March 2013.

He also served as a chief justice for the Balochistan High Court and the Balochistan governor.

Justice (retd) Khoso's body will be brought from Quetta to Manjhipur, family sources said.

