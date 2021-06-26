Courteney Cox says ‘it hurt’ being the only ‘Friends’ star without an Emmy nod

Courteney Cox said that she felt better after she was nominated at the 2010 Golden Globes

American actor Courteney Cox has opened up about feeling disappointed for being the only Friends star who wasn’t nominated for an Emmy.

During a chat on The Howard Stern Show, with costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, Cox revealed how she was ‘hurt’ after getting snubbed by the award show while the rest of her mates all bagged a nomination.

"When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings,” said Cox.

"I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, 'Oh, I’m the only one?' It hurt,” she added.

"I just sometimes want to be included in certain things. These girls on the show and the guys, everyone deserved every [nomination]. I’m in awe of both of your talent,” she said addressing Aniston and Kudrow.

She went on to say that she felt better after she was nominated at the 2010 Golden Globes for Cougar Town.

"The only thing that made me feel good, because they’ve all won and they’ve gotten so many accolades, I got nominated for Cougar Town the first year—a Golden Globe," she said.

“And I want to say, 'Oh, who cares?' It meant everything to me. I wanted my peers to respect me and I know that the Golden Globes is not your peers, necessarily, but it’s like, 'Ah!' It took a little of the sting out," said Cox.