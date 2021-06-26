Shabana Azmi praises Sajal Aly: ‘Hai main mar javaan’

Veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi showered love on Pakistani star Sajal Aly after the latter posted her dazzling photos.



Taking to Instagram, the Alif actress shared her stunning pictures, leaving fans and friends swooning.

Fans and friends flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Indian actress Shabana Azmi also couldn't stop gushing over Sajal’s beauty.

She commented, “Hai main mar javaan!!!”

Commenting on another post, Shabana praised Sajal and called her "Haseena (Beautiful)”.





