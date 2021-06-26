 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Jun 26 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Shabana Azmi praises Sajal Aly: ‘Hai main mar javaan’

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

Shabana Azmi praises Sajal Aly: ‘Hai main mar javaan’
Shabana Azmi praises Sajal Aly: ‘Hai main mar javaan’

Veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi showered love on Pakistani star Sajal Aly after the latter posted her dazzling photos.

Taking to Instagram, the Alif actress shared her stunning pictures, leaving fans and friends swooning.

Fans and friends flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Indian actress Shabana Azmi also couldn't stop gushing over Sajal’s beauty.

She commented, “Hai main mar javaan!!!”

Commenting on another post, Shabana praised Sajal and called her "Haseena (Beautiful)”.

Shabana Azmi praises Sajal Aly: ‘Hai main mar javaan’


More From Showbiz:

Angira Dhar, Anand Tiwari tie the knot in secrecy

Angira Dhar, Anand Tiwari tie the knot in secrecy
Parineeti Chopra honors bother in birthday tribute post

Parineeti Chopra honors bother in birthday tribute post
Danish Taimoor ecstatic as Cristiano Ronaldo mentioned his name in video

Danish Taimoor ecstatic as Cristiano Ronaldo mentioned his name in video
Shah Rukh Khan returns to work, resumes shooting of ‘Pathan’

Shah Rukh Khan returns to work, resumes shooting of ‘Pathan’
Singer celebrates ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ song 100 million views record

Singer celebrates ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ song 100 million views record
Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma send love to Karisma on her birthday

Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma send love to Karisma on her birthday
Jahangir Khan wants Humayun Saeed to play in his biopic

Jahangir Khan wants Humayun Saeed to play in his biopic
Saboor Aly credits Maryam Ansari for setting her up with Ali Ansari

Saboor Aly credits Maryam Ansari for setting her up with Ali Ansari
Watch Jason Derulo dance to 'Jalebi Baby' as he makes fresh Jalebis

Watch Jason Derulo dance to 'Jalebi Baby' as he makes fresh Jalebis
Noor Hassan gets 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Noor Hassan gets 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccine
‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ OST crosses 100 million views on YouTube

‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ OST crosses 100 million views on YouTube
Kareena Kapoor calls sister Karisma her ‘second mother’, sends love on birthday

Kareena Kapoor calls sister Karisma her ‘second mother’, sends love on birthday

Latest

view all