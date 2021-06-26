Ali Zafar supports Canada's online hate speech law: 'Same should be implemented here'

Singer Ali Zafar is in favor of Canada's newly announced plans on declaring online hate speech a crime.

“'Exactly what was needed. Same should be implemented here," Zafar wrote on his Twitter Thursday night.

In another tweet, Zafar quoted an excerpt from an article declaring the news.

"Hate speech directly contradicts the values underlying freedom of expression and our Charter of Rights,' Lametti said. 'It threatens the safety and well-being of its targets. It silences and intimidates, especially when the target is a vulnerable person or community.'”

Ali Zafar's new tweet comes after Canada’s government announced plans to make online hate speech a crime punishable after a 20-year-old man crashed his truck into a Muslim family of five in Ontario.