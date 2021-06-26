 
Gigi Hadid reveals the family beauty secret she wants to pass onto Khai

Gigi Hadid recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the one major family beauty secret she intends to pass onto her daughter Khai.

The model got candid during her interview with Harper’s Bazaar and was quoted saying, “I think I'll teach Khai to keep it simple when it comes to makeup, like my mom [Yolanda Hadid] taught me.”

Gigi went on to say, “My mom never really gave me advice on, like, what to do with my skincare or makeup, but I definitely watched her enough to learn.”

“She had a very simple, natural take on skincare. She didn't overdo it with product, and I feel like I've taken that on, where I think less is more. Doing too much for my skin or beauty routine can make it more complicated, and sometimes my skin can't handle it.”

