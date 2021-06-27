PM Imran Khan announces 'new records' set by Roshan Digital Account

A picture of PM Imran Khan smiling. Photo: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced new records set by the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) Sunday, announcing that inflows and deposits had both increased by a huge margin.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister announced the "good news" by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).



"Good news from SBP. #RoshanDigitalAccount achieves more milestones. Inflows crossed $1.5 bn on Friday, with investment in Naya Pakistan Certificates surpassing $1 bn," he tweeted.

He announced that accounts and deposits at the RDA had also set new records since the "$1bn event two months ago".

Inflows from RDA cross $1bn mark

In April, the SBP had announced that foreign exchange inflows through the RDA had crossed the $1b mark.

“The fund inflows through RDA have crossed $1bn in just over seven months,” the State Bank had stated in a tweet.

An elated PM Khan had also taken to Twitter to thank overseas Pakistanis and the SBP for ensuring more foreign exchange inflows for the country.

“Alhamdulillah, funds received through RDA have crossed $1bn. I would like to thank our overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response; also appreciate the efforts of SBP and banks for achieving this significant milestone in such a short period,” the premier tweeted on Saturday.



