Sunday Jun 27 2021
PM Imran Khan announces 'new records' set by Roshan Digital Account

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

A picture of PM Imran Khan smiling. Photo: File
  • Roshan Digital Account inflows crossed $1.5bn on Friday, announces PM Imran Khan. 
  • RDA accounts and deposits have set "new records", says PM Imran Khan. 
  • Investments in Naya Pakistan certificates have crossed $1bn mark, says PM Khan. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced new records set by the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) Sunday, announcing that inflows and deposits had both increased by a huge margin. 

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister announced the "good news" by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). 

"Good news from SBP. #RoshanDigitalAccount achieves more milestones. Inflows crossed $1.5 bn on Friday, with investment in Naya Pakistan Certificates surpassing $1 bn," he tweeted. 

 He announced that accounts and deposits at the RDA had also set new records since the "$1bn event two months ago".

Inflows from RDA cross $1bn mark

In April, the SBP had announced that foreign exchange inflows through the RDA had crossed the $1b mark. 

“The fund inflows through RDA have crossed $1bn in just over seven months,” the State Bank had stated in a tweet. 

An elated PM Khan had also taken to Twitter to thank overseas Pakistanis and the SBP for ensuring more foreign exchange inflows for the country. 

“Alhamdulillah, funds received through RDA have crossed $1bn. I would like to thank our overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response; also appreciate the efforts of SBP and banks for achieving this significant milestone in such a short period,” the premier tweeted on Saturday.


