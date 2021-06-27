 
Sunday Jun 27 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

Mahira Khan completes 10 years in showbiz

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has completed 10 successful years in the showbiz industry, saying ‘I bow my head in gratitude to all of you.”

Taking to Instagram, the Parey Hut Love actress shared a lengthy post to thank her millions of fans for their love and support.

Mahira said “So, I completed 10 years in this industry as an actor two days back. My film Bol and my drama serial Neeyat released on the same day on the 24th of June 2011”.

“I bow my head in gratitude to all of you.. for this magical journey I’ve had and continue to have. There have been many ups and downs, there have been moments of feeling broken and alone, and moments of feeling elated.. but my fans have been there rock solid, behind me. My constant.”

“I am so grateful for the love.. I promise to work harder, I promise to give back… I promise that your love won’t go in vain. Ameen. So much love.. always,” the actress said.

