Alia Bhatt wraps up filming of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has wrapped up shooting of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi nearly after two years.



Alia took to Instagram and shared photos from the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi and confirmed its wrap.

The Gully Boy actress said “We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later!.”

She further said “This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience!”

Alia continued “Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today!”

She also wrote for the film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, saying “I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you.”



“When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I’ve lost a part of me.. Gangu I love you! You will be missed.”

“P.S - special mention to my crew - my family and friends for these two years! without you nothing would have been possible! Love you guys!!!”.