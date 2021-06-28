Khloe Kardashian shuns Tristan Thompson's touching birthday post amid cheating accusations

Tristan Thompson reportedly made a failed attempt to persuade Khloe Kardashian with a gushing post, wishing the reality Tv star on her 37th birthday Sunday (June 27) amid recent split following cheating accusations.

The professional basketball player shared a heartwarming message along with some mesmerising photos to melt Khloe's heart on her big day, calling the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star an 'incredible partner' and his 'best friend' in a winded tribute.



The 30-year-old Boston Celtics player might not be with Khloe Kardashian romantically anymore, but he's still got a lot of love for her -- which you can see in a public birthday message he sent Khloe's way.

In his touching Instagram message, which was accompanied with intimate photos, Tristan wrote: "Happy birthday @khloekardashian Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I've ever met."



He went on to describe his feelings about Khloe in his own words, writing: "Your love and spirit is contagious to all who've met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day."



The parents of True have been on the outs once again after a tumultuous five-year relationship surrounded by multiple infidelity rumors on his part.



Tristan Thompson's sweet gesture has attracted no response from Khloe Kardashian amid rumours of his romance with Sydney Chase, who claimed to have had sex with him. He seems to have denied that among other cheating/paternity claims that are also floating out there.