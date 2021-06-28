FC soldier martyred as militants target water bowser in Hoshab: ISPR

An FC soldier stands guard. Photo: File

Terrorists attack water bowser through a pressurised IED.

Sepoy Kifait Ullah, a resident of Sibi, embraces martyrdom.

FC Balochistan launch operation to hunt militants in the area.

A soldier of the Frontier Corps Balochistan was martyred Monday during an attack launched by militants on M-8 near Shapak, District Hoshab.

Sepoy Kifait Ullah, a resident of Sibi, embraced martyrdom when militants attacked a water bowser through a pressurised IED.

FC Balochistan launched an operation to arrest the terrorists involved in the attack.



"Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," stated the ISPR.

"Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives," it added.