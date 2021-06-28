 
Monday Jun 28 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Khloe Kardashian grateful to everyone for beautiful birthday wishes

MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Khloe Kardashian grateful to everyone for beautiful birthday wishes
Khloe Kardashian grateful to everyone for beautiful birthday wishes

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has extended gratitude to her fans, friends and family for beautiful birthday wishes as she turned 37.

Taking to Twitter, Khloe, who celebrated her 37th birthday on Sunday, tweeted “I keep reading messages, seeing collages and videos from all of you guys! I wish I could hug every single one of you to let you know how loved, special and appreciated I feel today.”

She further said “Thank you beyond words could explain. Thank you!!!”

Khloe went on to say in another tweet, “I love you all so much!!!!! thank you all again for making me feel so special”.

In her Instagram story, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said “Thank you all for the beautiful birthday wishes, flowers and love!!! I can’t even begin to express how blessed I feel by all of your love and support. Thank you to everyone.”

