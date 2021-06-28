 
Monday Jun 28 2021
Prince Harry spoke to Charles, William for over one hour at Philip's funeral

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Royal expert addressed rumours that Harry had not been in touch with Charles, William after tell-all

Prince Harry is currently in a fallout with father Charles and brother William after he made a series of allegations against The Firm in a tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

It was revealed that the Duke of Sussex, who reunited with his family members at Prince Philip's funeral, chatted with Charles, William and Kate for 'over one hour.'

Royal expert Camilla Tominey wrote in the Telegraph, addressing rumours that Harry had not been in touch with the royals after the bombshell interview. 

She said: “William and Kate chatted with Harry for over an hour at Windsor Castle, along with Charles and Camilla.

“Other royals, including the Countess of Wessex, also spoke amiably to the prince following the service at St George’s Chapel," she added. 

Harry and William are all set to reunite once again, at Princess Diana's statue unveiling ceremony on Friday, July 1.

