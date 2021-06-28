 
Monday Jun 28 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Mehwish Hayat enjoys cherry picking in Skardu, video wins hearts

MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat enjoyed picking cherries at a farm in Skardu during her trip to the valley and the video of her has taken the internet by storm.

The Load Wedding actress turned to Instagram and posted her video picking the cherries.

She posted the video with the caption, “Cherry picking in Skardu.”

“My first time eating cherries straight off the tree.. God they were fresh and yummy. I clearly got carried away and didn't know when to stop.. I think I ended up finishing the whole tree…LOL but hey I can’t be blamed it was these cherries that were out of this world!”

Mehwish is currently enjoying her vacation in Skardu and treating her fans with sweet photos from the trip on social media.

