Sajal Aly, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain's dance video goes viral

Pakistani stars Sajal Aly, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz recently attended the wedding ceremony of their mutual friend Umair Qazi and delighted their fans with adorable photos and videos from the event.



Now, a dance video of Sajal, Iqra and Yasir from the wedding of Umair has resurfaced and gone viral on social media.

In the video, the trio can be seen dancing their hearts out on Indian singer Sukhbir Singh’s iconic song Oh Ho Ho Ho.

The video was posted by Yasir on Instagram with the title of the song.

The dance video has gone viral on social media platforms and left the fans swooning.

