 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jun 28 2021
By
Web Desk

News of Hareem Shah's marriage echos in Sindh Assembly

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem. — Twitter/File
Famous Tik Tok star Hareem. — Twitter/File

Famous TikTok star Hareem Shah got married to a member of the Sindh Assembly yesterday and the news of her tying the knot to a PPP lawmaker came under discussion in the house today — with some ministers declaring it as a personal matter of the star.

The 29-year-old celebrity confirmed her marriage on social media yesterday by posting a picture in which she could be seen touching a man's hand. The post was later deleted.

As Geo.tv previously reported, the TikToker got married to a member of the Sindh Assembly who belongs to PPP. Hareem Shah, however, did not reveal the identity of her spouse.

Several statements of Sindh provincial ministers began to emerge after the news was made public.

Sindh Minister for Women's Development Shehla Raza interjected, terming it Hareem Shah’s personal matter. On the other hand, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani denied all rumours concerning him and the TikTok star.

When questioned about the matter, he displayed his hand and said that he was not wearing a ring.

More From Pakistan:

UAE gives Fakhar-e-Alam 10-year golden visa

UAE gives Fakhar-e-Alam 10-year golden visa
Shehbaz Sharif wants to deprive overseas Pakistanis of their right to vote: Babar Awan

Shehbaz Sharif wants to deprive overseas Pakistanis of their right to vote: Babar Awan
Anti-Pakistan agency involved in Lahore Johar Town blast: CM Buzdar

Anti-Pakistan agency involved in Lahore Johar Town blast: CM Buzdar
Pakistan's 12-year-old 'mountain princess' Selena Khawaja to summit Broad Peak

Pakistan's 12-year-old 'mountain princess' Selena Khawaja to summit Broad Peak
Islamabad citizens kick down doors of mass coronavirus vaccination centre, guards injured

Islamabad citizens kick down doors of mass coronavirus vaccination centre, guards injured
Lawmakers to get in-camera briefing on national security

Lawmakers to get in-camera briefing on national security
PM Imran Khan arrives in Naran to inaugurate tourism projects

PM Imran Khan arrives in Naran to inaugurate tourism projects
Four picnickers drown as Karachiites throng to tourist spots

Four picnickers drown as Karachiites throng to tourist spots
Ghee, oil will become more expensive from July 1

Ghee, oil will become more expensive from July 1
Pakistan reports lowest daily death toll in third wave of coronavirus pandemic

Pakistan reports lowest daily death toll in third wave of coronavirus pandemic
Investigators make progress in Lahore Johar Town blast probe

Investigators make progress in Lahore Johar Town blast probe
Janikhel tribes end weeks-long protest after successful negotiations

Janikhel tribes end weeks-long protest after successful negotiations

Latest

view all