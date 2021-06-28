Orlando Bloom shares adorable snap with Katy Perry, son Flynn

The love between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s family is growing.

The couple welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom last year but also share a special bond with Orlando's son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

This was made apparent with Orlando’s latest snap on Instagram which featured his fiancée, himself as well as his son.

In the adorable snap, the trio could be seen walking hand-in-hand in what appears to be a hiking trail of sorts.

"Family, love," he captioned the post.

Take a look:







