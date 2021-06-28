Social media influencer Susan Khan criticised for using lion as party prop for birthday

Screengrab via the viral video.

Social media influencer Sarah Khan landed in hot waters after videos emerged showing her using a lion as a party prop for her birthday.

The videos had gone viral last week and were reported by “Project Save Animals” on their Instagram account.

The video showed the lion being chained and getting paraded around the party, that was hosted in Lahore, as a prop.

“While I am not against birthdays and how people choose to celebrate them but I am severely against people using animals as props. And that's exactly what happened at Miss Susan's birthday. Lions were shackled left and right and paraded as if they were a new decoration piece,” said the Instagram account.

The user asked Susan how she would feel if she was “sedated, tied up” and “thrust in an environment with loud music and screaming people”.



“Animals are NOT decor that you can use to show your wealth and status at your events,” said Project Save Animals.

The advocacy page also shared another video that showed Susan petting the lion.



