pakistan
Monday Jun 28 2021
Hareem Shah breaks silence on marriage reports

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem Shah. — Twitter/File

  • Hareem Shah says her husband is an MPA, a member of PPP, a provincial minister, and enjoyed a high stature in politics.
  • Hareem says her husband is already married, and they will release details within a week after he convinces first wife.
  • A senior female PPP leader was also present during the marriage, she says.

TikTok star Hareem Shah on Monday broke silence on her marriage reports after it had emerged that she had tied the knot with a PPP member of the provincial assembly (MPA) from Sindh.

Speaking to Geo News, the TikToker said her husband was a well-known person, an MPA, a member of PPP, a provincial minister, and also enjoyed a high stature in politics.

"I am a straightforward and blunt person, but my husband is already married. He will convince his first wife, and we will announce the details within a week," she said when asked about the identity of her husband.

"I will share pictures from the event soon with my fans," she said, adding her husband was present in the Sindh Assembly session today.

Hareem said her spouse was very vocal on issues, may they be relating to Karachi or Pakistan. When asked about the age group, the TikToker said her spouse, and she had a huge age difference.

"Only his close friends know about his marriage [...] Bilawal Bhutto was not present. A senior female PPP leader was also present during the marriage," she said.

"We are going to Turkey on July 4, and once we come back, we will announce the details," Hareem said. The TikToker refused to answer the questions on which constituency and district her husband belonged to.

The TikToker said her marriage ceremony took place in Karachi. 

News of Hareem's marriage echos in Sindh Assembly

Following the reports of her marriage, the matter came under discussion today,  with some ministers declaring it as a personal matter of the star.

The 29-year-old celebrity confirmed her marriage on social media yesterday by posting a picture in which she could be seen touching a man's hand. The post was later deleted.

As Geo.tv had previously reported, the TikToker got married to a member of the Sindh Assembly who belongs to PPP.

Several statements of Sindh provincial ministers began to emerge after the news was made public.

Sindh Minister for Women's Development Shehla Raza interjected, terming it Hareem Shah’s personal matter. On the other hand, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani denied all rumours concerning him and the TikTok star.

When questioned about the matter, he displayed his hand and said that he was not wearing a ring.

