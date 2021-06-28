 
pakistan
Monday Jun 28 2021
By
Web Desk

'Funeral of democracy': Opposition members stage protest, bring charpoy to Sindh Assembly

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 28, 2021

  • Opposition members of the PTI staged a protest in Sindh Assembly by bringing a charpoy to the venue.
  • The protest was staged as PTI members were not allowed to speak during the assembly's session.
  • Sindh Assembly speaker ordered the staff to take the charpoy out of the venue and maintain the decorum, saying that the "Opposition had violated the sanctity of the House."

Opposition members in the Sindh Assembly staged a unique protest on Monday and brought a charpoy to house venue to mark the "death of democracy." 

During the session of the assembly, members of the Opposition PTI were not allowed to speak. Therefore, they staged a protest by bringing the charpoy to the venue and chanted slogans of "funeral of democracy."

Meanwhile, Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani ordered the staff to take the charpoy out of the venue and maintain the decorum, saying that the "Opposition had violated the sanctity of the House."

During the ruckus, provincial ministers Nasir Hussain Shah and Mukesh Kumar Chawla reintroduced a bill to protect journalists, which was passed by the assembly. 

On this occasion, Chawla, in retaliation to the protest, said that it is actually the PTI that has "killed democracy" in the country while leaving the masses to suffer.

As the protests of the Opposition continued, the session was adjourned until tomorrow, June 19.

