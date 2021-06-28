 
Demi Lovato talks mental health advocacy with Jameela Jamil

For this week’s podcast appearance Demi Lovato managed to bring aboard the Good Place actor Jameela Jamil for a brand new podcast episode.

Jamil got candid about her struggles during an interview with Demi Lovato on her podcast titled 4D with Demi Lovato.

There Jamil was quoted saying, “So I grew up around very mentally ill people, all my close and extended family members all struggled with severe mental health issues like manic depression, bipolar, schizophrenia, severe eating disorders, I saw everything by the time I was three or four years old.”

“I became a care figure before the age of nine years old and so I grew surrounded by it, surrounded by people who come from [a culture like that.]”

“You know South Asians just really weren’t encouraged to talk about mental health cause its seen as some sort of failure on the part of your family.”

“Mental illness is so stigmatized over there, something is wrong with you, you’re an untouchable and your parents failed you [while] bringing you up so people stay quiet about these things.”

“To the point where you can’t but as a child start to absorb all of their stress and their pain and so by a very young age I myself was starting to show signs of mental illness and didn’t recognize them till I was 27.”

