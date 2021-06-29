 
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
Prince Harry feels sorry about his 'hurtful' comments for father Prince Charles?

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

Prince Harry feels sorry about his hurtful comments for father Prince Charles?

Prince Harry has reportedly been 'mournfully' calling friends in the UK in recent weeks after receiving flak over his comments about his father Prince Charles, according to a royal biographer. 

Mr Lacey, the author of Battle of Brothers, wrote in the Daily Mail: "Homesick Harry has been calling UK pals mournfully in recent weeks, since his public complaints against Prince Charles were so poorly received." 

The royal biographer reportedly claimed: "I'm told that Harry has been telling friends he would like to reconcile, and is willing to admit some of the missteps he has made."

The Duke of Sussex's friends, according to the author, "have been trying to point out to him the risk he is running with his stream of hurtful, personal complaints."

Last month, the Queen's grandson accused the royals of "total neglect" in his Apple TV documentary series, 'The Me You Can't See'. He also aimed at his father Charles's parenting in the show and during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast.

Meghan's husband reportedly feels it and would like to make up with the royals.

Prince Harry, who is currently in UK for unveiling of a Princess Diana statue, would reportedly make a last-ditch effort to defuse tension and bring peace with his brother Prince William, who are at the centre of an ongoing rift, ahead of the event.

