entertainment
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton's plans about baby no. 4 revealed as she makes 'big announcement'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

According to royal expert Russell Myers, Kate Middleton was waiting to reveal an exciting news

Kate Middleton has come forth revealing her plans about expanding her family as she recently made a big announcement that left many royal fans excited. 

According to Pod Save the Queen host Russell Myers, Kate was waiting to reveal an exciting news. At the time, Myers could not unveil what the news was about, leading many to speculate that she is expecting another baby.

However, the news was about Kate’s landmark project, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. Myers later apologised for “setting the cat amongst the pigeons” with his vague comment.

In the discussion, host Ann Gripper said she believes William and Kate are “done” and will not have any more children.

“I have to say, first of all, any listeners who were very thoroughly teased by the ‘big announcement’ that was coming from Kensington Palace... I came off the call and [my husband] Ben said, ‘she’s not pregnant again is she?" she said. “I was like, oh gosh that didn’t even cross my mind, I never even thought that some people would think it was a baby.

“Because I just think they’re done, I just think they’ve got three, they’re not going to have anymore unless they have a little accident or afterthought, where they think ‘oh maybe we will go round again’. But I just feel like they're kind of done, complete," Gripper added. 

