Jesy Nelson hosts special Mother's Day event amid twins' health battle

Jesy Nelson celebrates Mother's Day with fellow moms who 'find today difficult'

Jesy Nelson is finding strength in community as she marks what she calls a “difficult” first Mother’s Day.

As she navigates life as a new mom to twin daughters facing serious health challenges, the former Little Mix star spent the UK holiday surrounded by families who understand her journey. According to an Instagram post shared on March 15, Nelson, 34, hosted a special gathering for mothers raising children with special needs. The group came together to celebrate Mother’s Day, share their experiences and support one another.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the super human amazing mumas out there,” Nelson wrote. “For anyone who finds today difficult, my heart goes out to you.”

She added, “I had the chance to sit down with some incredible mums and families to celebrate women and the true powerhouses they are. It was so incredibly special hearing their stories and learning about their amazing children who have had to overcome so much in their life. I cannot wait to share with you all their inspiring stories.”

Nelson welcomed her twin daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, with her fiancé, Zion Foster. After a complicated pregnancy, the babies were born prematurely at 31 weeks on May 15, 2025.

Months later, Nelson revealed the twins had been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1, a rare neuromuscular disorder.

“We were told that they’re probably never gonna be able to walk, they probably will never regain their neck strength so they will be disabled,” she shared in an emotional Instagram update earlier this year.