Britney Spears feels a huge weight has been lifted after conservatorship hearing

American singer Britney Spears recently made headlines after speaking out against her conservatorship for the first time in court.



Now, a source has dished details about the Toxic singer and how she is feeling since dropping bombshells about how she is being controlled by her father Jamie Spears.

An insider told HollywoodLife: “She’s relieved to have finally been able to speak her truth. She loves her family so much, and she wants to protect them, but at the same time, she’s ready to be free of them.”

“She wants to have a relationship with [them] again. She’s still close with her mom [Lynne Spears, 66]. They’ve had issues, though. She loves her dad and wants a relationship again with him as well,” added the source.

“Her team would love her to have as much autonomy as possible, but she could still use the support.”