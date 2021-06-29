 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears feels a huge weight has been lifted after conservatorship hearing

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

American singer Britney Spears recently made headlines after speaking out against her conservatorship for the first time in court.

Now, a source has dished details about the Toxic singer and how she is feeling since dropping bombshells about how she is being controlled by her father Jamie Spears.

An insider told HollywoodLife: “She’s relieved to have finally been able to speak her truth. She loves her family so much, and she wants to protect them, but at the same time, she’s ready to be free of them.”

“She wants to have a relationship with [them] again. She’s still close with her mom [Lynne Spears, 66]. They’ve had issues, though. She loves her dad and wants a relationship again with him as well,” added the source.

“Her team would love her to have as much autonomy as possible, but she could still use the support.”

More From Entertainment:

Freida Pinto and fiancé Cory Tran are expecting their first child this fall

Freida Pinto and fiancé Cory Tran are expecting their first child this fall
Prince Charles barred from having 'big coronation' after Queen's reign ends

Prince Charles barred from having 'big coronation' after Queen's reign ends
Kate Middleton's plans about baby no. 4 revealed as she makes 'big announcement'

Kate Middleton's plans about baby no. 4 revealed as she makes 'big announcement'
Sherlock Holmes to return in Storytel audiobooks

Sherlock Holmes to return in Storytel audiobooks

Paris Hilton is healing from past traumas after her emotional 2020 documentary

Paris Hilton is healing from past traumas after her emotional 2020 documentary

Queen Elizabeth begins Scotland trip with Irn-Bru factory as William joins her

Queen Elizabeth begins Scotland trip with Irn-Bru factory as William joins her
Warring brothers, William and Harry all set to put up united front for Diana

Warring brothers, William and Harry all set to put up united front for Diana
Britney Spears' sister Jamie breaks silence after conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' sister Jamie breaks silence after conservatorship hearing
Prince Harry feels sorry about his 'hurtful' comments for father Prince Charles?

Prince Harry feels sorry about his 'hurtful' comments for father Prince Charles?
Netflix announces start of Knives Out 2 filming in Greece

Netflix announces start of Knives Out 2 filming in Greece
Gigi Hadid looks runway ready ahead of her fashion show

Gigi Hadid looks runway ready ahead of her fashion show
Kate Middleton and Prince Charles won't join William and Harry to pay homage to Diana: report

Kate Middleton and Prince Charles won't join William and Harry to pay homage to Diana: report

Latest

view all