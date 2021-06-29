 
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
Scarlett Johansson gears up to roll out her beauty brand

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

American actor Scarlett Johansson is gearing up to launch a beauty brand.

The Avengers: Endgame actor announced that she will be joining forces with the Najafi Companies, that will invest $5-$10million for her label.

Much has not yet been revealed about the brand, including its name, or whether it would cater to cosmetic or skincare products.

The Iron Man star has some experience in the area as she was previously the brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris and also a celebrity model for Dolce & Gabbana’s fragrance line.

“Several years ago, I took a step back from my beauty deals with the goal of creating something true to me. The result is a clean, accessible approach to beauty,” said the actor in a statement quoted by Women’s Wear Daily.

The brand is expected to launch by the start of 2022.

Former Juicy Couture executive Kate Foster has been roped in by Johansson as the chief executive.

In a statement, chief executive of Phoenix, Ariz.-based Najafi Companies, Jahm Najafi told WWD: “We are passionate about supporting ambitious and thoughtful founders and management teams who lead with integrity and vision.”

“Scarlett and Kate fit squarely in the type of leaders with whom we love to partner for the long term,” he added. 

